Bilawal Bhutto to meet Nawaz Sharif today

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), is in London, where he will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif on Thursday (today), reportedly to congratulate him on the formation of the PML-N government with Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister.

People from the PPP, like Khurshid Shah and Naveed Qamar, will be with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari when he meets Nawaz Sharif. Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira will also be there.

Also, it is said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become Pakistan’s Foreign Minister when he gets back from London, and he will take the oath.