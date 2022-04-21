Maryam Nawaz moves LHC to get permission for Umrah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz applied to the Lahore High Court (LHC) for permission to perform Umrah.

On Thursday, an LHC bench comprised of Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu will hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition for permission to perform Umrah (today).

Maryam Nawaz stated in her petition that she had surrendered her passport to the LHC, adding, “I want to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah but cannot because my passport is surrendered at the LHC.”

She pleaded with the court to allow her to go to Umrah once and to issue orders temporarily returning her passport.

It is worth noting that the LHC, in granting bail to Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, ordered her to surrender her passport.

In November 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Maryam Nawaz, who was arrested on August 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The verdict was announced by a two-member high court bench consisting of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem.

To secure her release, the PML-N leader was ordered to provide two surety bonds worth Rs10 million each, deposit an additional Rs70 million, and surrender her passport.