CDA’s building control collects over Rs7m revenue

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) building control directorate had collected over Rs7mn revenue during the month of March. The revenue was collected on account of approvals of building plans, issuance of completion certificates, commercial charges and other heads including fines on account of non-conforming use, said its spokesman on Wednesday. The building control directorate, he said had fetched over Rs 400,000 revenue by issuing 7 completion certificates to residential buildings, whereas 14 building plans generated funds amounting over Rs 300,000. Similarly, around Rs 150,000 were fetched after approving building plans of three commercial buildings, while over Rs150,000 earned by issuing No-Objection-Certificate (NOCs) to 56 residential buildings. Likewise, the directorate generated Rs 3mn by issuing NOCs to 32 commercial buildings. As a result of steps taken by the authority for ensuring financial discipline and financially strengthening the authority, revenue is increasing gradually. Instructions have been issued for ensuring strict financial discipline so that authority could be made financially stable, the spokesman added.














