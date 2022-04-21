Seafood exports inch up 2pc to $310m in 9 months

The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 2.04 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last financial year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS) data, the seafood exports during July-March (2021-22) were recorded at $309.979 million against the exports of $303.782 million in July-March (2020-21), showing growth of around 2.04 percent. In terms of quantity, the seafood trade declined by 14.55 percent as its exports decreased from 136,971 metric tons to 116,514 metric tons. On a year-on-year basis, the fish exports from the country however declined by 19.81 percent by going down from $52.583 million during March 2021 to $42.168 million in March 2022. On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports however surged by 16.40 percent when compared to the exports of $36.227 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed. Meanwhile, the overall food exports from the country witessed an increase of 18.92 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year. These exports were recorded at $3,961.469 million during July-March (2021-22) as compared to $3,331.257 million in July-March (2020-21).

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports of food commodities increased by 10.22 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The food exports during March 2022 were recorded at $526.466 million against the exports of $477.668 million.

Meanwhile, China has imported 13,866 tonnes of fish meal with a value of over US $15.68 million from Pakistan in the first two months of this year, registering a year-on-year increase of 250.59 percent, according to Chinese customs data.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, bilateral trade between Pakistan and China has increased significantly. Pakistan’s exports to China stood at US$ 670.72 million in January- February of FY22, up 22.77 per cent from US$ 546.30 million in the same period of the previous year.

According to the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC), flours and meals of fish, used in animal feeding commodity code (23012010) from Pakistan, crossed US$ 15.68 million with a total volume of 13,866 tons, while last year it was US$ 4.47 million with a total volume 4,917 tons in the January- February period.

Data showed that in 2021, the total fish meals used in animal feeding, imported from Pakistan was 40,654.92 tons, worth $40.53 million, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.