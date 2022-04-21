K-Electric, others demand hefty hike in power tariff

The K-Electric has suggested an increase in electricity tariff by Rs5.27 per unit from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The recommendation for increase in power tariff was made on Wednesday under fuel adjustment charges for the month of March. The latest reports said that there would be an additional burden of Rs8.59 billion if the recommended increase was approved. The hearing on K-Electric request would be held on April 27.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on April 15 increased electricity price by Rs4.85 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment. The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

The amount would be received in the bills of April, it said, adding that the increase in power tariff will put an additional burden on consumers.

Meanwhile, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has proposed an increase of Rs3.16/kWh in the electricity tariff over the reference fuel charges of Rs6.23/kWh under fuel price adjustment for the month of March 2022 for Ex-WAPDA Discos. In this regard, a public hearing to consider the proposed adjustment will be held on April 27, 2022, by NEPRA in which all interested or affected parties are invited to raise objections as permissible under the law. As per the petition, submitted by CPPA with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the total energy generated in March 2022 was 10,418.4 GWh at a total price of Rs96,032 million which was Rs9.2176 per unit. Of this, about 10,078.7 GWh were sold to the Discos at Rs94,608 million. Total electricity sold to IPPs was 33.78 GWh, for Rs1,193 million while the reduction in transmission losses were recorded at 305.91 GWh.