Soni’s anniversary wish for Mahesh Bhatt is gift-wrapped with a throwback

Mahesh Bhatt and his family have had a lot to celebrate over the past few weeks. As the director’s daughter, actress Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor, the Bhatts assembled under one roof to celebrate love. Now, it looks like the festivities may very well stretch to this week as well with Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt celebrating their wedding anniversary on Wednesday. And, to mark the milestone, the veteran actress has shared two pictures – a throwback photo followed by a more recent one – and wished her husband. In her note, she lent on William Shakespeare’s words to describe their matrimonial journey.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “‘Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety.’ This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary, old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead.”

Replying to the post, Dia Mirza dropped two heart emoticons. Entrepreneur-producer Anu Ranjan, who is a friend of the couple said, “Happy Anniversary and love togetherness forever.”

Over the last several days, Soni Razdan has been sharing pictures from her daughter Alia Bhatt’s wedding that took place on April 14. Sharing a family photo of the Bhatts, Soni Razdan declared, “This is Us. We are Family.” Seen in the image are Alia’s grandfather N Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Alia’s siblings Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, and Tina Razdan, Soni Razdan’s sister. The family is also accompanied by directors Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Abhishek Varman, and Alia’s makeup artist Puneet B Saini in the photo.

On Tuesday, Soni Razdan shared another lovely picture from the wedding. The image features Alia and Ranbir Kapoor smiling, as an emotional Soni Razdan looks at them. In the post, she wrote, “My heartbeats…” Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt have been married since 1986. The actress was last in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood. Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt last directed the 2020 film Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.