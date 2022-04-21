Saba Pataudi pens a sweet note on Nysa’s birthday

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s darling daughter Nysa Devgan turned a year wiser on Wednesday. She enjoys a massive fan following already and is quite popular on social media as well. She often gets papped in the city and is the paparazzi’s favourite too. On her birthday, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi penned a sweet note on social media and shared a gorgeous photo of Nysa too. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Saba shared Nysa’s picture and wrote, “Beautiful…is the light that shines from within. Mahsha’Allah…Happy Birthday Nysa! Lots of love. Always. Happy Birthday!” In the photograph, Kajol’s daughter can be seen wearing a beautiful ethnic outfit. The highlight of her look is her green emerald jhumkas. Earlier, Nysa had modeled for Manish Malhotra’s outfit from his latest collection. The official picture was shared by the designer on his Instagram page and Nysa simply looked stunning. Sharing Nysa’s photo, Manish Malhotra wrote, “@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe.” Several fans also complimented Nysa Devgan and flooded the comments section.













