Gauri nails Instagram Reels trend, fans say Manish Malhotra did it terribly

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a video featuring interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan on Instagram.

In the video, the duo is seen doing Instagram’s latest trend. Fans said that Gauri did the trend “so well,” but also added that Manish “failed” to do it.

Sharing the video, Manish wrote, “Mission reel successfully failed.” In the clip, Manish and Gauri are seen trying to do an Instagram Reels trend that has been making rounds on the internet over the past few weeks. In the reel, people record themselves using different camera angles.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped fire emojis in the comments section. One fan said, “OMG! Gauri’s expressions. She did it so well,” while another one wrote, “Manish you did it terribly.” One fan said, “This video is legit.” Many people dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

Last month, Gauri and Manish went out for an evening lunch with Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan. Manish shared several pictures from their get together on his Instagram Stories. In one picture, clicked by Manish, Gauri stood next to Seema. Gauri wore a pale pink outfit and kept her hair loose. Seema sported an off-white T-shirt and navy blue pants. Manish wore a green and red jacket. Sharing the photo Manish added red heart emojis and tagged Seema and Gauri.

Gauri was recently seen at actor Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra’s wedding reception party. Earlier, Gauri also attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s after wedding bash, which was hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani. Her children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, too, marked their presence at the party.

Gauri has produced films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Badla, Student of The Year, Raees, Dear Zindagi, Chennai Express and many more under the production company Red Chillies Entertainment that she co-founded in 2002 with Shah Rukh.