Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu and others arrive at Randhir’s residence to celebrate

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s mother Babita is celebrating her 75th birthday today. The Kapoor clan was seen heading to Randhir Kapoor’s house in Bandra to celebrate Babita’s special day. Recently, the entire Kapoor family was spotted together at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Kareena, who is known for making stylish appearances, was seen making a statement in red. She looked ravishing in a red dress and dished out major summer vibes. She styled her outfit with a pair of heels and black sunnies. Her sister Karisma Kapoor sported a striped kurta and matching pencil pants with a pair of jootis. Saif, on the other hand, opted for a casual look. He rocked a white t-shirt and denim jeans with white sneakers. Rima Jain too kept it simple in a printed kurta and black pants. The new ‘sasuma’ Neetu Kapoor also opted for a cool and breezy outfit. She sported a white top and black trousers. Earlier on Wednesday, Kareena took to Instagram and wished her mother on her birthday.













