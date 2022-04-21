Eight Morocco football fans jailed after riot

RABAT: A Moroccan court on Tuesday sentenced eight football fans to jail for their involvement in a riot last month that injured more than 150 people, a lawyer said. They received sentences ranging from four months to one year for offences including participation in violent acts and against public property, defence lawyer Mohamed Almou said. The defence intends to appeal. The court in Rabat found two others innocent, Almou added. The 10 were among 70, including 18 minors, detained after violence at the end of the March 13 match between AS FAR, the Rabat-based Moroccan Armed Forces club, and away side Maghreb de Fez (MAS). When the hosts lost 2-0 their ultras invaded the pitch to take on rival supporters, according to local media. Officers were bombarded with projectiles in violence that injured 103 policemen and 57 supporters, the DGSN security service said at the time. The stadium was also damaged. Among 60 other accused still in custody are some facing serious charges including “establishing a criminal gang”, “sabotage of equipment by force” and attempted rape. Morocco’s football federation fined both clubs and issued bans on their supporters.













