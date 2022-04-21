Ex-PM Imran’s gifts be made public, rules IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the federal government on Wednesday to make public the details of gifts received by former prime minister Imran Khan. Hearing a petition challenging the former government’s decision to keep the details of these gifts secret, the IHC ordered the federal government to submit its response within two weeks. The court also said that the information regarding the gifts should be shared with the petitioner since there was no stay order regarding making public information about the gifts. The IHC remarked that there should not be any policy of buying these state gifts after paying a meager sum. “Such a policy means that these gifts are on sale,” the judge added. According to Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, the gifts given to the government officials by the foreign governments belong to the state of Pakistan not some individuals. “These gifts are not meant for taking home,” he said, adding that these gifts should be recovered if someone had taken them home, says a news report. “Individuals come and go but the office of the prime minister of Pakistan is permanent,” the IHC judge added. He remarked that Pakistan had gifted a chair to former United States president John F. Kennedy which was displayed in a museum. Justice Aurangzeb observed that gifts were not only received from foreign dignitaries, but were also given to them after being bought from treasury funds. All gifts received from abroad should be put on display, he said. Justice Aurangzeb said if there was a need for constitutional interpretation regarding these gifts then the IHC was willing to help. The deputy attorney general asked the high court for more time because of the new government. He said the Establishment Division was in contact with the government and as soon as directives are issued the court would be informed. Justice Aurangzeb said the government should formulate a policy that would be acceptable to everyone. These gifts should be placed in museums or art councils, he said, adding that information regarding the sent and received gifts should be shared. He added that the issue did not concern an individual but the PM’s office.

Last year, the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) had accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to “provide the requested information about the gifts received by Prime Minister Imran Khan from foreign head of states, head of governments and other foreign dignitaries … description/specification of each gift, information about the gifts retained by the PM and the Rules under which gifts thus received are retained by him”.

The Cabinet Division was told to share the required information within 10 working days and upload it on the official website as well. Subsequently, the Cabinet Division challenged the PIC order in the Islamabad High Court, claiming that it was “illegal, without lawful authority”. The then-government took the stance that the disclosure of any information related to Toshakhana jeopardizes international ties.

When the deputy AG sought time from the court to get instructions from the government, Justice Aurangzeb said he could take that time but, in the meantime, the PIC order should be implemented. “If the information commission ordered that information be provided to the citizen (who filed the application), then do it. If someone has taken the gifts received from abroad to their home, take them back,” the judge said. He added that the court would provide constitutional interpretation regarding the matter if it was needed.

“There is no stay on the Pakistan Information Commission’s order. The Cabinet Division is bound to provide information,” he observed. Subsequently, the case was adjourned for two weeks.