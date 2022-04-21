Mubashir Hasan assigned additional charge of PIO

Mubashir Hassan, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group, presently posted ass Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Islamabad, has been assigned to look after the work of Director General/Principal Information Officer (PIO), Press Information Department (PID), Islamabad, in addition to his own duties.

According to a notification of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued on Wednesday, Mubashir Hassan will assume charge as PIO with immediate effect and will performs these responsibilities until further orders. Sohail Ali Khan, who was posted as PIO, has been transferred and directed to report to the ministry with immediate effect.