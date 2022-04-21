Nawaz Sharif will be back after Eid: Javed Latif

PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif Wednesday revealed that the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan after Eidul Fitr, a private TV channel reported.

In a video statement, Latif said, “Nawaz Sharif will be seen in Pakistan after Eid.”

He claimed that Nawaz will face the cases as per the law and the Constitution, reiterating that PML-N believes in court and will accept its verdict. Speaking about the newly appointed cabinet, he revealed that PPP had named Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for the slot of foreign minister and he will take the oath for the office after returning from London.

It is noteworthy that Latif took oath as the member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet on Tuesday.

The PPP chairman left for London where he is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif to “discuss the current political situation in the country.”

Confirming Bilawal’s departure, PPP Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar had said that the PPP chairman is meeting Nawaz to congratulate him on the coalition government. “The main purpose of meeting Nawaz Sharif is to congratulate him on the coalition government and discuss the current political situation,” he said.