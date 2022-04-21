CPNE hopes new PIO will resolve newspapers’ issues

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has welcomed the appointment of Mubashir Hassan as Principal Information Officer (PIO).

In a statement, CPNE Secretary General Amir Mahmood hoped that the new PIO will end nepotism and favoritism and make the distribution of advertisements fair and transparent. He also hoped that the new PIO will do his best to solve the problems faced by the newspaper industry.

The CPNE secretary general hoped that under the new PIO, while maintaining the 85/15 formula, procedure for payments to media houses would be made easier by removing the obstacles in this regard.