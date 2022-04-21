Ilhan Omar appreciates Imran Khan for his stance on Islamophobia

Muslim US Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullah Omar Wednesday met former prime minister Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala. Sharing a photo of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Ilhan Omar on her Twitter handle, former minister for human rights Shireen Mazari said that matters of mutual interest, Islamophobia, and other issues were discussed in the meeting. “Ilhan expressed her admiration for Imran Khan and his position on and work against Islamophobia globally,” she wrote. Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan appreciated her courageous and principled position on issues, she added.













