Patel directs best possible facilities for patients

Federal Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel, paid a surprise visit to PIMS Hospital to review the facilities provided to patients in the hospital. He visited all wards and the emergency. The hospital administration briefed the Federal Minister for Health on the facilities available to patients. The Federal Minister firmly directed the hospital management to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the patients. He emphasized that it is our religious and moral duty to serve humanity, and all doctors and paramedical staff should continue to work hard. The current government will work hard for the betterment of our people and the social sector. The purpose of the Federal Minister’s visit to the hospital was to assess what basic facilities are available to people in the hospitals and the challenges the hospital management and patients face.

The government is focusing on the health sector and is committed to further improving the performance of hospitals. No effort will be spared to ensure quality and the provision of the best medical facilities. The Federal Minister assured that he would continue to personally monitor the performance of hospitals.

Later, the Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel upon arrival at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination was warmly welcomed by the Senior Joint Secretary Admin and other senior officials at the Ministry of Health. On this occasion, the Federal Minister said that he would ensure that adequate measures are taken for the betterment of the health sector. The present government will take all possible steps to improve the health sector and ensure the betterment of poor people. He instructed all officers to work diligently and passionately. Moreover, the current government will pay special attention to the social sector and is committed to making significant improvements in the health sector through practical measures and tireless work.