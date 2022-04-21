Protection of country’s environment top most agenda: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman Wednesday said that the protection of country’s environment was topmost priority of the government where all necessary measures would be taken to address air quality related issues.

In an exclusive interview with PTV News, she said that government would take number of initiatives to improve the air quality and all relevant departments would strictly implement the instructions on smog control in cities.

She said air quality monitoring stations would be established and air quality measuring devices would be introduced to reduce harmful emissions and to improve air quality around cities.

Minister for Climate Change further highlighted that global climate change and deteriorating of quality of air were major issues in the country which was affecting the human health on daily basis. She also said that air pollution caused deaths and casualties needs urgent attention.

Replying a question, she said that ministry would investigate the ways in which communities are engaged with decision-making and implementation of air quality actions, adding, media should play a role in tackling climate change issues in country as the people rely on it to get their information.

“It is high time to take strict and difficult steps to address climate related issues”, she said adding that they had to mobilize people about their own issues and ensure a healthy environment for future generations.

Replying another question, she said that public welfare schemes would also be the top most priority of the current cabinet as strong institutions are imperative for country’s progress and welfare of the masses.

Housing Ministry to prioritize provision of affordable, quality accommodation to general public: Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Maulana Abdul Wasey Wednesday said his ministry would prioritize provision of affordable and quality accommodation to the general public especially federal government employees.

He was speaking during a visit to the ministry after assuming charge as Minister for Housing and Works.

“I will resolve issues related to housing and plots of government employees on priority basis”, Maulana Abdul Wasey assured.

The minister was received by the Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Imran Zeb and other senior officials on his arrival at the ministry.

The federal Secretary and officials congratulated the federal minister on assuming his office.

Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works and Heads of Subsidiaries briefed the Minister for Housing and Works.