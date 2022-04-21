KP CM performs groundbreaking of Swat varsity women campus, Malam Jabba to Shangla road

Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday paid a Day long visit to Tehsil Charbagh and Kabal of district Swat where he performed ground breaking of various development projects, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

The projects include Swat University Women campus, Malam Jabba to Shangla top road, upgradation of Khawaza khela hospital, Junkie Khel, Azai Khel, Matorzai irrigation channel, Khawaza Khela Bypass road, Veterinary University, 132 KV Kabal grid station , Kanjoo Bypass road, sports complex and other important projects of public welfare.

He also inaugurated a number of recently completed development projects including upgradation of Tehsil Head quarter hospital to category C hospital, Tehsil Complex Kabal etc.

Talking to media during his visit, the chief minister said that the provincial government during the last four years had made multi-sectoral planning to put this province on the path of sustainable development and now the same was being implemented on ground everywhere in the province adding that most of those projects were now due for completion.

He said that work on a number of new projects has also been started.He said that dream of the people of Swat about their development and prosperity now was being converted into reality adding that long term development planning for next thirty to forty years has been done for Swat. Mahmood Khan further stated that he will soon visit to Dir, Buner and other parts of the province where he will inaugurate multiple development projects completed by the incumbent provincial government.

Responding to a question, the chief minister Said that incumbent federal government was a kind of an interim government which will hardly last three months adding that most of the members of federal cabinet were on bail in various cases whereas so called incumbent prime minister was also facing corruption charge of Rs. 16 billion.

He said that Imran Khan has started a public movement against this imported government f adding that millions of people were now protesting peacefully on Imran Khan’s call across the country.

Mahmood Khan was optimistic that under the sincere and dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan will become an Islamic welfare state in real sense as per the vision of its founder Qaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He maintained that after the successful protest in Peshawar and Karachi, today PTI will show it’s street power at Lahore and the people of Punjab will also made it clear that they were not ready to accept this imported government.

Responding to another question, the chief minister said that shelter homes established in the province and Sehat Card scheme were pro poor initiatives of PTI government which would not be closed at any cost adding that the provincial government was making necessary legislation in order to run these welfare initiatives on permanent basis so that any other government in future could not stop these poor-friendly projects.