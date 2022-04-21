Arrangements finalized for Youm-e-Ali (RA)

The District Municipal Administration (DMC) South has finalized the local body arrangements for the main procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA) on 21st of Ramzan.

Addressing a special meeting of officials concerned held in this regard, Administrator DMC South Dr. Afshan Rabab Syed said that special arrangements have been made for sanitation, repair of roads and street lights around the main procession routes, Mosques, Imambargahs and venues of other gatherings on the occasion. On this occasion, Administrator South Dr. Afshan Rabab Syed said that the people were benefiting from the timely completion of development works.

An Emergency Control Room has been set up at Haqqani Chowk, KRS Captain Road, DMC South’s headquarters for continuous monitoring of the arrangements made in connection with the incident.

The officials are directed to ensure immediate redressal of grievances, removal of objectionable posters and provocative slogans on the walls and poles should be completed as soon as possible.

Dr. Afshan also directed the officials concerned to ensure the presence of staff and necessary machinery and cover the open or broken manholes.