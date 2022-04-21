PTI put country on verge of disaster: PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Wednesday said that the PTI government had given nothing but it put the country verge of disaster in three and a half years tenure.

In a statement issued here, he said the PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accumulated to put the country on development of track.

Khair Mohammad Tareen said that former President Asif Ali Zardari saved the people of Pakistan from inflation, unemployment, nepotism, incompetence and oppression of the Niazi government saying that now the people’s government and the cabinet have taken oath.

He also congratulated to new cabinet members including Qamar Zamn Kahira, Syed Khusheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marree, Hina Rabbani Khar, Sajid Turi, Qadir Patel and other federal cabinet ministers.

He hoped that new federal cabinet would make efforts to resolve legal issues of people and to provide all facilities to public in the country.

He said That Imran Niazi and his party received funding from the enemies of the country saying that the Islamabad High Court has ordered the Election Commission to pronounce its verdict in the PTI foreign funding case within a month.

Imran Niazi has started making fabricated allegations against the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said that Imran Niazi’s theft has been caught in foreign funding case and now no one could save him from punishment.