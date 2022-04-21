Court sentences accused involved in embezzlement of medicines

Accountability Court Quetta on Wednesday sentenced In-charge medicine store Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Quetta, Ahsan Tabassum to seven years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 12 million. Accountability Court Judge Aftab Ahmed Lone announced the verdict. The National Accountability Bureau Balochistan had completed the investigation into the misappropriation of medicines in Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Quetta and filed a reference in the accountability court against the in-charge medicine store and record keeper. During the investigation of the case of embezzlement of medicines worth million of rupee, it was revealed that medicine supplied to BMC disappeared from the store without their entry into the system. The accountability court in the light of evidence gathered by NAB sentenced the accused while delivering its verdict today.













