FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited posts strong financial results

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL) announced its financial results for Q1 on Wednesday. The company reported revenue of Rs14 billion in the first quarter, showcasing 20.7% growth versus last year. The growth was led by improvement in the portfolio mix, coupled with an increase in volumes of both, the dairy & beverages and the frozen desserts segments.

Riddled with sharp increases in commodity costs due to continued inflation and the devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee, the business environment remained fraught with challenges. Consequently, the gross margins declined by 140bps.

However, the company continued to drive cost-efficiencies through multiple cost-saving initiatives, which resulted in FCEPL registering a post-tax profit of PKR 664 million in Q1 vs PKR 547 million in the same period last year – an improvement of 10bps.

Committed to improving standards and nourishing Pakistan, FCEPL established the Pakistan-Netherlands Dairy Development Centre, in collaboration with the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS). By leveraging Netherland’s rich dairy expertise, the Centre aims to improve Pakistan’s dairy development capacity and quality by increasing production, improving food security, enhancing food-safety, and integrating sustainability in Pakistan’s dairy value chains and food landscape.