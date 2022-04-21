Coca-Cola and Rizq work to create a hunger-free Pakistan

In an ongoing partnership, Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan and Rizq, a local non-profit, aims to distribute over 3 million meals to those in need across the country.

Eighty million people in Pakistan are estimated to go hungry according to World Food Program. This became more evident during the pandemic as a huge number of our people suffered from acute hunger. The partnership works to remedy the staggering food security crisis in a humble effort to donate meals in the month of Ramadan. This year, this partnership has been scaled to reach out to communities in multiple cities across Pakistan, as well as in terms of the number of people they aim to reach with a target set for 3 million meals to make citizens more food secure. Coca-Cola has lent its marketing prowess to Rizq enabling this grassroots organization to expand its giving footprint. The goal was to make the call to action available at all the touchpoints and amplify the message encouraging consumers to join the cause. Billboards across the country and Coca-Cola family-size bottles now come with the QR code which can be scanned with the phone app, making it easier for the consumers to make their donations. Fahad Ashraf, Vice-President, Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan said, “As our partnership with Rizq solidifies in the second year, we invite our wider community to help us scale this noble effort. We add QR codes on our bottles to lead consumers to the donation portal, making it very convenient to contribute.” The campaign’s two segments, iftar dastarkhawans, and meals rations have been launched in over 14 cities and so far, over 420,000 meals have been distributed. Musa Aamir, Co-Founder Rizq said, “We are grateful to CocaCola for supporting us in our mission of creating a hunger-free Pakistan. Our journey with Coca-Cola started last year when we distributed 900,000 meals. This year we aim to further use their nationwide outreach and our on-ground execution skills to scale our efforts to deliver free meals for millions.” In the spirit of Ramadan, the partners are inviting people to open their hearts to help spread the blessings to the maximum number of people by donating, supporting, or volunteering for the Rizq Coca-Cola Ramadan 2022 initiative. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/CokeRizq.