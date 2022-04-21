Ibrahim Murad stresses on creativity for national development

Creativity and innovation play a major role in the country’s progress and development, University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said.

Addressing a gathering in connection with the International Day of Creativity and Innovation, held on April 21, Mr. Murad said that this day is celebrated each year to make people aware of the role of creativity and innovation in the country’s development. He said this day was meant for producing new ideas, offering innovative solutions, arranging new activities and achieving creative outcomes so that the world could enjoy peace and prosperity.

He also added that creativity and culture were major components of sustainable development and the mark of identity of a country or a community.

“Some of the most daunting problems like poverty, hunger, water crisis and unemployment can be solved by employing creativity and innovation,” he added.

Murad encouraged the youth to practice new ideas, make new resolutions and move towards making the world a better place through creative thinking and innovation.

“Our youth need to focus on innovation to achieve economic growth and get empowered. At UMT, we encourage and enable participants to practice creativity and come up with innovative ideas and solutions for a sustainable world,” he concluded.