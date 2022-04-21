Fatemi made SAPM on foreign affairs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday appointed Syed Tariq Fatemi, a close aide to PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, as his special assistant on foreign affairs.

The notification issued by the Cabinet Division says, “The prime minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial no. 1A of Schedule V-A of the said rules, has been pleased to appoint Syed Tariq Fatemi as special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs with immediate effect.”

The development comes a day after PM Shehbaz’s much-delayed federal cabinet was sworn in. Reports claim that there was a divide within the party on the selection of cabinet members and distribution of portfolios. As a result, several of Nawaz’s closest aides — including Fatemi — were apparently sidelined.