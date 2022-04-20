Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regional peace: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday expressed the hope that the constructive engagements between Pakistan and the United States of America would promote peace and development in the region. The president, while talking to the visiting US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that Pakistan valued its long standing relationship with the United States.

He emphasized the need for further improving bilateral relations in various fields for the mutual benefits of the two countries. Welcoming the US Congresswoman, the president highlighted the importance of bilateral exchanges which would improve understanding between the two countries. He apprised the visiting dignitary about the atrocities being committed by the Modi’s regime against the minorities, particularly the Muslims.

He said that India was involved in the genocide of Muslims and committed gross human rights violations against them. President Alvi also highlighted the role played by Pakistan for promotion of peace in the region as well as its sacrifices against the war on terror. He underlined that IT was the most important sector for investment and the US businessmen could invest in this sector.US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said that both the countries had huge potential to improve and strengthen the relations.

She appreciated the role played by Pakistan against Islamophobia, particularly towards the adoption of UN resolution in this regard.