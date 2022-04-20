LHC CJ to hear plea for Hamza Shehbaz oath taking on 21st

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will hear a petition for oath-taking of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday.

The LHC office fixed the petition for hearing after removing objection on it.

The office had objected on impleading governor Punjab as a party in the petition. However, after removal of objection, the matter was fixed for hearing.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the LHC office had returned the petition after declaring it incomplete.

The LHC office maintained that necessary documents were not attached with the petition.

Newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz filed the petition over refusal by Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema to administer him the oath of office.

Hamza Shahbaz submitted that he had been elected as Punjab chief minister in an assembly session held on April 16 and he secured 197 votes.

He submitted that after the election, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari forwarded the result to the Punjab governor to fulfil requirements of Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure.

However, the governor was reluctant to administer an oath to him and fulfill his constitutional duty, he added.

He submitted that the act of the governor was in sheer violation of the Constitutional provisions and pleaded with the court for issuance of necessary directions in this regard.