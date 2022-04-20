British envoy meets PM Shehbaz, wishes to work ‘closely’ with Pakistan

British High Commissioner Christian Turner met with newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and underlined the UK’s commitment to “operate closely with Pakistan on deepening and widening bilateral collaboration.”

Shehbaz was sworn in as Pakistan’s 23rd prime minister on April 11, after his predecessor, Imran Khan, was ousted from power by a no-confidence vote on April 9.

The British high commissioner “congratulated him on his appointment and extended the best wishes of the British government” to the prime minister at his first meeting with him today.

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Christian Turner, called on PM Shehbaz Sharif, today.

The High Commissioner congratulated Mr. Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister and conveyed the best wishes of the British government. pic.twitter.com/UwSeE3Kckr — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 20, 2022

According to the PM’s Office, Shehbaz appreciated the work undertaken by the UK in promoting education, health, and other social sectors in Pakistan.