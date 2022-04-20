Mishi Khan and Reham Khan yield to each other

Reham Khan – ex-wife of chairman PTI Imran Khan –being called out by Mishi Khan; Actor-host, for her statements against showbiz celebrities extending support to the former Prime Minister.

Mishi Khan turned to Twitter on Monday, calling out journalist and former wife of Imran Khan for terming the showbiz celebs as ‘mummy daddy actors’, as the latter blamed the entertainment fraternity for not ‘raising their voice against Kashmir issue the way they are doing so against no-confidence vote’.

In a video message shared by Khan on the micro-blogging site, she asked the journalist, “Why didn’t you take that step and support Kashmir? Whom were you waiting for?”. She added, “You are always available to dictate us actors but when the Kashmir issue surfaced you were giving weather reports at BBC, teaching Salsa steps, and were busy with your luxurious foreign lifestyle.

Furthermore, dubbing Reham as ‘speedy Gonzalves’, the ‘Janaan’ actor said in the video, “On behalf of the actors’ fraternity, we have all the right to support whoever we want to. You should continue with your job of recording irrelevant videos at the National Assembly which is actually prohibited, and let us do ours.”

Addressing the video by Mishi, Reham responded, “Oh isn’t she that friend of Imran I cast as the phuppo(aunt) in my film Janaan?”

Replying to the tweet, Mishi recorded another video and clarified, “I’m not his [Imran Khan] friend, rather a fan, more so, since his cricket days. Otherwise, I would have been in Bani Gala, and you in London. So don’t spread fake controversies.”