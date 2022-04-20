Commissioner for expediting raids to curb artificial inflation

MULTAN: Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed directed price control magistrates to expedite process of raids to curb artificial inflation and offer maximum relief to masses.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, the commissioner stated that the government was following zero tolerance policy against hoarders.

The commission mafias should be sent behind the bar. Nobody will be allowed to resort to undue profiteering.

He instructed them to keep continuous monitoring of bazaars. Similarly, the officers should also inspect auction process in fruit and vegetable markets. The citizens should lodge complaints at 0800-02345 in case anyone was found making undue profit.

The officials also briefed him about 23 Ramzan bazaars, operational across the division. About 40,000 citizens were purchasing items of daily used from these bazaars. Apart from this, 78 Iftar “Dastar Khawan” are also operational in the division.

About Ramzan Sanctity Ordinance, the official briefed that 2625 raids were conducted. As many as nine persons were arrested for violation of Ramzan Ordinance. Rs 530,000 fine was imposed on the violators.

Wheat procurement campaign was also discussed in the meeting. The wheat procurement is in progress with full swing. The officials conducted 219 raids and foiled smuggling bid in 17 incidents. Case were also registered against 17 persons for illegal transportation of wheat. The Food Department also seized 32550 bags.

About performance of Special Price Magistrates, the official apprised that 15960 raids were conducted by 133 magistrates across the division.

During the raids, 165 persons were arrested. Similarly, 58 FIRs were registered against the profiteers. Rs 4.06 million fine was imposed on the profiteers.

The meeting was also attended by deputy commissioners of Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Multan.