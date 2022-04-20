Federal cabinet discusses seven-point agenda with PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the first meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday. The first meeting of the cabinet took up a seven-point agenda.

There was a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House, where the federal cabinet was given information by different divisions of the government.

There is also a seven-point agenda for the meeting of the federal cabinet, which has been made public.

The cabinet members were first shown how to use the e-cabinet. These people were also told by the finance department about what was going on in the economy and what was going to happen.

He gave the cabinet a report about energy and fuel issues.

The interior department will also give the cabinet a talk about law and order.

The cabinet meeting will also talk about a notice from the economic coordination committee.

On Tuesday, the ECC meeting took place. The cabinet will also agree with the decisions that were made (yesterday).