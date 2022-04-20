Islamabad to receive rain today

The weather office predicted that Islamabad could experience rain with strong winds and thunderstorms due to a westerly wave affecting western parts of the country and expected to last until Thursday.

Mianwali, Khushab, and Layyah may receive rain spells, according to the weather office, due to strong winds and thunderclouds. However, the weather will be cloudy in a number of cities in Punjab.

The weather in Lahore will remain dry and hot, with a 33-degree Celsius temperature recorded in the morning; however, the meteorological office predicted strong winds that will help cool the metropolis’s temperatures.

The weather department in Lahore recorded the city’s air quality index at 161 points (AQI).

The mercury could rise to as high as 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature would remain between 24 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan was ranked third in terms of pollution.

Cloudy skies are expected in the majority of the country’s upper regions, but rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in north Balochistan, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Wednesday in upper Sindh, dust-raising/gusty winds are likely (today).