Bilawal Bhutto to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will meet in London tomorrow.

Bilawal Bhutto will also be accompanied by a high-level PPP delegation. Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Naveed Qamar comprise the delegation. The party discussed the upcoming Zardari House meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto will congratulate Nawaz Sharif on the victory of the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new Prime Minister. Earlier in the day, acting President Sadiq Sanjrani swore in members of Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

PML-N has 14 federal ministers, PPP has nine, JUI has four, MQM-P AND has two, and JWP has one.