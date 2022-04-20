Court instructs NAB to file comments in Gilani’s plea

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its comments against the acquittal plea of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in reference pertaining illegal award of media campaign.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the acquittal plea of former prime minister in reference filed by anti graft body. NAB prosecutor and co-accused in the case appeared before the court.

The NAB couldn’t submit its comments during hearing of this day at this the court instructed the bureau to file it till May 16. The former prime minister and co-accused had challenged the reference under amendments in NAB ordinance. The reference had alleged the accused for committing corruption in funds for the advertisement of universal services funds.

Meanwhile, an Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till May 24, on acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in rental power references. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the acquittal plea of Pervaiz Ashraf in references pertaining Reshman and Gulf rental power projects.

Pervaiz Ashraf’s lawyer Arshad Tabraiz concluded his arguments in the acquittal plea while the other lawyers couldn’t complete their debate due to absence. At this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till next date. It may be mentioned here that former prime minister had challenged the references under NAB amendment ordinance.