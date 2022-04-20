Govt to address peoples’ problems on priority: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the present government was well aware about the problems of the people and it would make all-out efforts to address them on priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous government had destroyed all the national institutions by adopting wrong policies and its leadership was continuously busy for speaking lies from more then three years.

He expressed his hope that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government would fulfill its all commitments and run its affairs in smooth manners, adding the government would act according to the Constitution.

He said no any wrong and baseless case would be registered against any person during the incumbent government tenure.

The minister said that the time has changed now and those were innocent would be came out from the jails and who committed sins would go behind the bars.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had conveyed to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would take the oath as foreign minister after returning from London and he would hold a meeting with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Rana Sanaullah said the government would not allow to anyone for holding insulting talks and used derogatory language for others.

To another query, he said the PTI foreign funding case was going to its logical end as the High Court had given clear advised to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for completing this case with in 30 days, adding the PTI had given the name of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan.

PTI destroyed national institutions during their three-year tenure: Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Rana Tanveer Hussain criticized that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in their three years tenure had destroyed all national institutions and left country’s economy in bad shape while the soaring inflation has rendered the lives of the poor masses miserable.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N government under a dedicated leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would reshape the economic policies to move towards a strong growth.

He said PML-N government is committed to revival of economy and will undertake all necessary steps required to boost its growth.

He criticize the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for using uncivilized language and malicious campaign against national institutions, adding, opposition should desist from pinpointing heads of the institutions.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted political stability in the country and electoral reforms for transparent future elections, he added. Replying a question, he said that all allied parties have completed the talks related to the distribution of ministries, however, the PML-N led government would take its all allied parties in confidence while taking any decision for formation of cabinet.