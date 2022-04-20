KP govt takes pragmatic steps for welfare of journalists: Saif

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Tuesday said the provincial government was taking practice steps to resolve the issues being faced by the journalists’ community.

Addressing a ceremony of Ramadan sports gala at Peshawar Press Club here, he said that the role of journalists was very professional, adding that the media always identified loophole in the government policies besides appreciating and projecting good works of the government as well.

He said that the provincial government was committed to resolving all the issues of journalists in discharge of their professional duties.

Earlier, he appreciated conduct of Ramadan sports gala at Peshawar Press Club for the journalists and said that healthy activities were imperative for healthy minds.