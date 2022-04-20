SKMCH&RC strongly refutes allegations of donations misuse

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) was established in 1994 with the mission to provide state-of-the-art and comprehensive cancer treatment services for all patients, irrespective of their ability to pay.

With the generous support of the Pakistani nation and overseas Pakistanis, we have consistently provided free of cost cancer treatment to 75 percent of our patients for over twenty-seven years.

The management of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) strongly and categorically refutes recent allegations of donations being used for causes other than providing world class care to cancer patients.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre receives donations from within Pakistan and from overseas, and we are registered as a charity in many countries and jurisdictions. All donations received are recorded and donors are issued a formal receipt. The records of all donations to SKMCH&RC are maintained and duly audited by independent third parties to ensure compliance with all applicable local regulations.

For over thirty years, the trust and confidence of many millions of donors has enabled the treatment of between 45,000 and 50,000 cancer patients annually at our hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar – most of whom would have been unable to access highly specialised cancer treatment elsewhere.

Earlier this year, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust filed a suit seeking damages in the District and Sessions Court, Islamabad against false assertions in a newspaper article. In this regard, notices for defamation proceedings have been issued by the honourable court.

It is reiterated that all contributions to SKMCH&RC are used solely in fulfilling our mission of providing free cancer treatment to those unable to pay. Allegations and insinuations which aim to sow doubt in the minds of our donors as to how their donations are used by SKMCH&RC is tantamount to playing with patient’s lives and are to be deplored.