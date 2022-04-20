Master MoltyFoam launches ‘BE’

Master MoltyFoam is widely popular and stands no. 1 in Pakistan for pioneering in sleep technology and comfort accessories of impeccable quality. Founded in 1963, the brand till date is synonymous with quality and committed to providing its customers with a comfort lifestyle supported by the ‘ultimate sleep system’, perfected to the last detail. Staying true to its promise, Master MoltyFoam is now ready to launch a breakthrough in mattress buying with its mattress in a box, ‘BE’. Once again, setting trends that are one of a kind and revolutionising the mattress industry of Pakistan, with BE you would now be able to get your mattress, rolled in a box, and conveniently delivered at your doorstep. “We are committed to being number one in sleep innovation and technology. Our aim is to make a good night’s sleep, a reality for all,” Said Natalia Malik, Director Master Group. She further added, “With BE we look forward to innovating the mattress shopping experience of our new customer – making it more convenient than ever.” Alongside making mattress buying easy, with these latest innovations, Master MoltyFoam today is making its brand promise come to life.













