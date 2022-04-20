Islamophobic World

Last month, we were celebrating a historic win in the fight against the toxic menace of Islamophobia but sadly, no internationally-designated days or uproar from influential legislators has been able to push the proverbial genie back inside the devilish bottle. The infamous desecration spree is back with a new bully in town: the Netherlands. Pakistan has quite expectedly strongly condemned this gruesome ascendancy of the ultra-right. Meanwhile, the world seems utterly contented with its head buried deep within the sand. Anti-Muslim sentiments are the new black, crisscrossing across the globe–New Delhi to Linkoping–where everyone from populist politicians to demagogues loves to throw their bit.

Former prime minister Imran Khan shot to fame overnight for championing the fundamental freedoms of Muslims against a banner that has been egrociously picking up steam for quite some time. The era of Donald Trump in the US loved targeting Muslims (even those as influential as lawmaker Ilhan Omar) to appease redneck voters while his brethren scattered across Europe are on a crusade to “purify” their white homelands.

Those turbo-charging their popularity caravans on the shoulders of biased narratives in India enjoy the blessing of the government itself. With the outrageous cartoon conundrum and the oft-repeated whipping up of storm against Divine Book, there is no shortage of monsters when it comes to those attacking the vulnerability of the Muslim brotherhood. Their eyes are on a perpetual lookout for hapless victims to satiate their petty egos and sinister agendas.

The Islamophobia industry is in here for a kill; promoting a self-fashioned yet extraordinarily radicalised version of their own supremacy. When Hijab and minaret bans had first started rearing their heads, many tried connecting dots to a so-called national hegemony but the tinderbox has now exploded into an uncontrollable madness. No one is safe anywhere. That Islam is allegedly out to take over all the countries of the world and oppress other religions has been hammered into the collective conscience and would need just as effective a counter-campaign.

To make the West understand that their lives and livelihoods are not in danger and no Muslim immigrant boards a flight to tear through their markets or open fire at churches, Muslim organisations and representatives should pull up their socks and get down to the dissemination business. *