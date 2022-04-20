Depoliticising the Foreign Office

As stipulated in the constitution, Pakistan’s National Assembly successfully removed a sitting prime minister for the first time in history. But then, no premier has ever been able to complete their term and the tradition continues.

However, the situation isn’t as simple as it seems. The country has seemingly slid into a political quagmire from which there is no easy way out. As per the PDM narrative, Imran Khan was supposed to be removed given his decreasing popularity, but in recent weeks the loss of his popularity seems to be on a fast-tracked recovery mode. On the other hand, there are multiple challenges in the area of foreign policy and the economy for the new government, which is still taking shape. This necessitates a revamping of the Foreign Office and the Finance Ministry and affiliated institutions.

The Foreign Office, in particular, is in a bad shape after its alleged politicisation by Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the “cable-gate” controversy, which has shaken the institution to its core.

Weak bureaucratic leadership at the helm at one of the most testing times of the history of this important institution has exacerbated the situation and necessitates a major reshuffle, which is likely to be witnessed in the coming days

Qureshi, who was serving his second stint, has been ousted already following the dramatic fall of the PTI government in a scenario often witnessed in Netflix political thrillers. At the time of writing this piece, his successor is yet to be confirmed given the cabinet’s formation in finalisation mode.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, who has completed his three-year term, is likely to be replaced as well. Special Secretary Foreign Minister’s Office (FMO) Raza Bashir Tarar’s posting as envoy to Tokyo or some other important capital is also on the cards. Special Secretary (Administration) Khalid Memon will be leaving for Warsaw in the coming weeks to join his assignment as the new ambassador.

Most of the additional secretaries and several director-generals are also set to be posted as ambassadors or consul generals in the coming days. A posting plan had been finalised reportedly but could not be approved by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) owing to the political turmoil.

A number of ambassadors abroad may be reshuffled too, having completed their respective terms. Several contractual ambassadors appointed by the PTI government also stand relieved unless their contracts are extended by the new government. This includes ambassadors to Washington DC and Pakistan’s UN Mission in New York City.

Demoralised by the alleged politicisation of the Foreign Office under Qureshi’s iron grip mentioned previously, as well as the infamous ‘cable-gate’ alongside a paralysis of decision making that has resulted in inordinate delays in postings and transfers, dozens of officers at various levels are desperately awaiting foreign assignments having stayed at the headquarters far too long than the norm.

The top contender to succeed the current foreign secretary is said to be the most senior FSP officer (13th CTP), Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, currently posted as envoy to Italy after having served as Ambassador to Germany for four years. He is set to return to the headquarters shortly. Ambassador Moin ul Haque, belonging to the 15th CTP could be another possibility in terms of seniority and suitable career profile. He has previously served as envoy in Paris before being posted to Beijing. However, he’s halfway through his ambassadorial tenure over there and may not be readily available to be posted back, given that the last ambassador to Beijing Naghmana Hashmi also spent only nine months in the country, and recalling ambassadors frequently from such an important capital is not deemed appropriate diplomatically or politically.

At any rate, the coming days shall be quite eventful at the Foreign Office.

The writer is Associate Editor (Diplomatic Affairs), Daily Times. He tweets @mhassankhan06