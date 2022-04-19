Kangana and Priyanka Chopra congratulate Vedaant Madhavanon winning gold

Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra sent special wishes to R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan for winning gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen.

Kangana shared a still of Vedaant wearing his gold medal, calling him “champion”.

Madhavan on Monday revealed that Vedaant won the medal in the 800m swimming championship and finished in 8:17.28 minutes. The proud father shared a clip of his 16-year-old son from the tournament.

Kangana, who’s shared screen space with Madhavan in award winning Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu: Returns, took to her Instagram stories to wish Vedaant.

Priyanka also shared Madhavan’s post and wrote, “Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That’s an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita?.” Madhavan replied to her comment, “Wow … thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited. Gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best.”

Apart from Priyanka and Kangana, several other B-town stars also lauded Vedaant and his parents. Shilpa Shetty wrote in her Instagram stories “Winning for the Tricolour with flying colors.”

On Monday, Shilpa Shirodkar, Mandira Bedi, Priya Mani, Rohit Bose Roy, Sophie Chaudry, Esha Deol, Namrata Shirodkar, Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Aanand L Rai, Sikandar Kher, Tanishaa Mukerji and Tannaz Irani sent their wishes too.

Madhavan and his wife announced of moving to Dubai in December 2021, to ensure best training for their son who’s currently gearing up for the Olympics.

“The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of COVID or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics and Sarita and I are right by his side,” Madhavan told Bollywood Hungama.