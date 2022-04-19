Priyanka Chopra’s first still from ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ shared by Sam Heughan

Priyanka Chopra’s first still from her upcoming movie titled It’s All Coming Back to Me is out.

But even before we could revere into the plotline of the romantic drama, Priyanka’s co-star Sam Heughan deleted the particular still from his Instagram handle. It’s All Coming Back to Me was previously titled Text for You.

Sam Heughan shared the still from It’s All Coming Back to Me on Instagram, along with the caption, “‘It’s all coming back to me’. With the brilliant @priyankachopra and of course, music by @celinedion February 10th 2023.” Though he’s deleted the post, the photograph has made way through fan pages.

It’s All Coming Back to Me got its name from Celine Dion’s popular song from her 1996 album, “Falling Into You”. The film is inspired from 2016 German film SMS für Dich by Karoline Herfurth, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel of the same name.

It’s All Coming Back to Me has Priyanka playing a woman trying to come to terms with the death of her fiancé. She sends some messages to his old number, unaware that it’s now been reassigned to another man, played by Sam Heughan. The movie follows how they develop a connection due to their shared heartbreak.

As per reports, Celine Dion plays herself in the film, as a mentor who will inspire the two lead characters to fall in love. It’s All Coming Back to Me is written and directed by Jim Strouse. It will release on February 10 next year.