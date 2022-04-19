Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 POA organises workshop on doping

LAHORE: The Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Pakistan and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) organised workshop on doping (first session) for the awareness of athletes, coaches and team officials who have been shortlisted for participation in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 here on Tuesday. The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Birmingham 2022, will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022. Birmingham was announced as host on December 21, 2017, marking England’s third time hosting the Games behind Manchester 2002 and London 1934. The Games were originally awarded to Durban, South Africa, which withdrew in 2017 due to financial issues. The doping workshop was conducted by Dr Asad Abbas, Secretary Medical Commission of CGA Pakistan at POA Headquarters here. Captain (r) Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri inaugurated the workshop. 30 athletes and officials of athletics, badminton, hockey and judo participated in the workshop online. The second session of the workshop will be held on Thursday (April 21) with athletes and officials of boxing, cricket, gymnastics, squash, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting, wrestling and National Paralympic Committee physically as well as virtually.













