Atletico’s Felix says he will miss rest of the season

MADRID: Joao Felix has said he expects to be out for the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury in Atletico Madrid’s win over Espanyol on Sunday. Felix, who was forced off at half-time at the Wanda Metropolitano, wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately, the news is not what I was hoping and it is with deep sadness that I see myself unable to help my team in what is left of the season. “Now I can only support Atleti from the side and work hard on my recovery to come back stronger.” Felix’s absence is a significant blow to Atletico’s hopes of finishing in La Liga’s top four and securing Champions League qualification. Thomas Lemar was also taken off at half-time against Espanyol, with Atletico confirming on Monday he also has a hamstring injury. “Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar have suffered injuries to the hamstring muscles of the left thigh,” a club statement confirmed. Atletico are fourth in La Liga, level on points with Sevilla and Barcelona, and three points ahead of Real Betis in fifth.













