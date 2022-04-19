Former boxing champ Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint

LONDON (Agencies): Former world champion boxer Amir Khan has revealed he was robbed at gunpoint in London on Monday. Khan, 35, said he and his wife Faryal were safe after the incident, in which he had a watch stolen after being confronted by two men with a gun. “Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton,” the British fighter tweeted. “I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was a few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.” A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 21:15 on Monday, April 18 to High Road, Leyton. “A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing. There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.” Khan, the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion, was beaten by fellow Briton Kell Brook in a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester in February.













