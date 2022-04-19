CPEC to take Pakistan’s economy forward: Miftah

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has expressed desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation with China in various fields.

The federal minister said this while talking to Pangchunxue, Charge D’affaires of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China, who called on him at the Finance Division on Tuesday. Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha was also present in the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the federal minister said that the corridor would play an important role in taking Pakistan’s economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both the countries. He further assured his full support for the assistance in that regard, the statement added.

He also extended his best wishes for the People’s Republic of China and thanked the charge d’affaires.

On the occasion, Pangchunxue extended her felicitations to the minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed her good wishes for the new government. She assured full support and cooperation of the Chinese government in developing the Economic Zones (SEZs) as part of CPEC. She also thanked the government for facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in Pakistan.