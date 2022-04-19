US provides $48m aid for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

The US Embassy in Islamabad reported that Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan will receive more than $48 million in recently announced US humanitarian aid.

The embassy in a tweet on Tuesday said, “We are deeply grateful to Pakistan’s generosity hosting Afghan refugees, and proud to support.”

Pleased to note that more than $48 million of the newly announced U.S. humanitarian assistance is for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan. We are deeply grateful to Pakistan’s generosity hosting Afghan refugees, and proud to support. https://t.co/vRceaIeitP — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) April 19, 2022

President Joe Biden had announced nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Afghans. “We continue to stand by the Afghan people.”

The US embassy also shared the tweet of Spokesperson of State Department Ned Price about announcing financial aid to Afghans.

During High-Level Pledging Event on Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan, the United States announced they are providing nearly $204 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help the people of Afghanistan, bringing the total amount to more than $720 million since August 2021.

This new funding includes nearly $134 million from the Department of State and more than $70 million from the US.

This funding will provide emergency cash, shelter, trauma care and essential health services, water, sanitation and hygiene assistance, protection and gender-based violence services, multisectoral assistance, and reintegration assistance to internally displaced and returnee populations in Afghanistan and refugee populations in neighboring countries.