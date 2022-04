Some powerful people raped an 18-year-old girl in Gujrat’s Khawajgan neighborhood, causing her to become pregnant.

According to reports, the rapists stormed the girl’s home, drugged her and her father, and raped her at gunpoint.

Mehak’s medical reports revealed that she had conceived a child.

Despite the fact that the rapists were later handed over to the police, the latter released them despite the fact that a case had been filed against them.