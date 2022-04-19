PML-N to go to court over oath crisis

LAHORE: PML-N is to approach the Lahore High Court against Punjab Governor Omer Sarfaraz Cheema’s refusal to administer oath to the newly elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

The publication stated that the decision was made at the party’s core committee meeting where party leaders discussed the issue with constitutional experts.

Sources said that the meeting agreed that declining oath to a CM-elect was contempt of court as well as a constitutional violation.

‘PML-Q tried to kill deputy speaker’

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Attaullah Tarar, Owais Leghari and Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said during a press conference that the PML-Q MPAs tried to torture Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari during the ruckus on the day of the chief minister’s election.

They said the assembly security staff recruited from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin by Parvez Elahi in black uniform was clearly seen torturing other assembly members.

They said that Cheema and PTI Chairman Imran Khan had violated the Constitution.