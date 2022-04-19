PM Shahbaz 34-member cabinet to take oath today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member cabinet will finally take the oath of office today (Tuesday), following the cabinet division’s announcement last night of the federal ministers, ministers of state, and advisers included in the first phase of the induction. The list included the names of 30 federal ministers, four state ministers, and three Prime Minister advisers. The federal cabinet was scheduled to take the oath a day earlier, but President Arif Alvi excused himself from administering the oaths, leaving the government with no choice but to postpone it. According to sources, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani will likely administer the oath to members of the federal cabinet today in the absence of President Alvi. There was uncertainty among the ruling alliance’s parties regarding their participation in the federal cabinet, as PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari had previously stated that his party would not seek ministries. However, Asif Zardari later stated in a brief press conference at Parliament House on Saturday that they want their friends to be accommodated first, according to The News. Meanwhile, a PML-N leader confirmed on Geo News’ ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’ that the federal cabinet would take oath today and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would become the next foreign minister, but Bilawal Bhutto’s name is not included on the cabinet division’s list. According to a list released late last night by the cabinet division, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet will consist of 30 federal ministers, four advisers, and four ministers of state. According to the Cabinet Division, the PML-N, which currently holds a majority in the National Assembly, will have 12 federal ministers, two state ministers, and two advisers. The PPP will have nine federal ministers, two state ministers, and one prime minister’s adviser. JUIF will have four ministers, MQM-Pakistan will have two, and JWP, BAP, and PML-Q will each have one. The following is a list of federal ministers: PML-N MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif MNA Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary MNA Rana Sana Ullah Khan MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain MNA Khurrum Dastagir Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb, Member of the National Assembly MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique MNA Mian Javed Latif MNA, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar PPP Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Member of Parliament MNA Syed Naveed Qamar Senator Sherry Rehman MNA Abdul Qadir Patel MNA Shazia Marri MNA Syed Murtaza Mahmud MNA Sajid Hussain Turi MNA Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari MNA Abid Hussain Bhayo MMA MNA Asad Mahmood MNA Abdul Wasay MNA Mufti Abdul Shakoor Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood MQM-P MNA Syed Amin-ul-Haque Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari BAP MNA Muhammad Israr Tareen JWP MNA Nawabzada Shazain Bugti PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema State ministers PML-N MNA Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha MNA Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju PPP MNA Hina Rabbani Khar Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Advisors to the Prime Minister PML-N Ismail Miftah Muqam Amir PPP Kaira Qamar Zaman According to sources, Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, contacted former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and requested that he hold the portfolio of petroleum minister in order to steer the country out of the crisis, citing sources. Additionally, sources stated that the ruling coalition had not yet decided to depose President Arif Alvi due to the fact that it would require broad support from the national and provincial legislatures. The ruling parties would decide on the next president’s name at a later date.