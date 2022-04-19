PM Shahbaz 34-member cabinet to take oath today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member cabinet will finally take the oath of office today (Tuesday), following the cabinet division’s announcement last night of the federal ministers, ministers of state, and advisers included in the first phase of the induction.

The list included the names of 30 federal ministers, four state ministers, and three Prime Minister advisers.

The federal cabinet was scheduled to take the oath a day earlier, but President Arif Alvi excused himself from administering the oaths, leaving the government with no choice but to postpone it. According to sources, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani will likely administer the oath to members of the federal cabinet today in the absence of President Alvi.

There was uncertainty among the ruling alliance’s parties regarding their participation in the federal cabinet, as PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari had previously stated that his party would not seek ministries.

However, Asif Zardari later stated in a brief press conference at Parliament House on Saturday that they want their friends to be accommodated first, according to The News.

Meanwhile, a PML-N leader confirmed on Geo News’ ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’ that the federal cabinet would take oath today and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would become the next foreign minister, but Bilawal Bhutto’s name is not included on the cabinet division’s list.

According to a list released late last night by the cabinet division, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet will consist of 30 federal ministers, four advisers, and four ministers of state.

According to the Cabinet Division, the PML-N, which currently holds a majority in the National Assembly, will have 12 federal ministers, two state ministers, and two advisers.

The PPP will have nine federal ministers, two state ministers, and one prime minister’s adviser. JUIF will have four ministers, MQM-Pakistan will have two, and JWP, BAP, and PML-Q will each have one.

The following is a list of federal ministers:

PML-N

MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif

MNA Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary

MNA Rana Sana Ullah Khan

MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain

MNA Khurrum Dastagir Khan

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Member of the National Assembly

MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique

MNA Mian Javed Latif

MNA, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada

MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

PPP

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Member of Parliament

MNA Syed Naveed Qamar

Senator Sherry Rehman

MNA Abdul Qadir Patel

MNA Shazia Marri

MNA Syed Murtaza Mahmud

MNA Sajid Hussain Turi

MNA Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

MNA Abid Hussain Bhayo

MMA

MNA Asad Mahmood

MNA Abdul Wasay

MNA Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood

MQM-P

MNA Syed Amin-ul-Haque

Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari

BAP

MNA Muhammad Israr Tareen

JWP

MNA Nawabzada Shazain Bugti

PML-Q

MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema

State ministers

PML-N

MNA Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha

MNA Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju

PPP

MNA Hina Rabbani Khar

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

Advisors to the Prime Minister

PML-N

Ismail Miftah

Muqam Amir

PPP

Kaira Qamar Zaman

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, contacted former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and requested that he hold the portfolio of petroleum minister in order to steer the country out of the crisis, citing sources.

Additionally, sources stated that the ruling coalition had not yet decided to depose President Arif Alvi due to the fact that it would require broad support from the national and provincial legislatures. The ruling parties would decide on the next president’s name at a later date.